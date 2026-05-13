CEC: 23 political entities submit candidate lists

PRISTINA – The deadline for submitting candidate lists for the snap parliamentary elections for the Assembly of Kosovo, scheduled to take place later this year, expired last night, KoSSev reports.

According to data from the Central Election Commission (CEC), a total of 23 political entities submitted candidate lists during the eleven-day period from 2 to 12 May.

Most of them are political parties, but the lists also include coalitions, civic initiatives, and one independent candidate.

The total number of registered candidates stands at 917, including 603 men and 314 women. At the same time, four political parties that had previously announced their participation in the elections failed to submit candidate lists.

The largest number of candidates was submitted by the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), led by Vjosa Osmani, who is also heading the electoral list (110 candidates), the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK), led by Ardian Gjini (110), and the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), headed by Bedri Hamza (110).

They are followed by the Party of Proportional Action (PSA) with 66 candidates, the New Democratic Initiative of Kosovo (IRDK) with 44, the Egyptian Liberal Party with 40, and the United Roma Party of Kosovo (PREBK) with 31 candidates.

Among the remaining parties, the New Democratic Party is running with 30 candidates, the Serb List with 25, the United Gorani Party with 24, while the Democratic Turkish Party of Kosovo (KDTP) has submitted 22 candidates.

Several Serbian opposition parties have united in a coalition called “Together We Win” and submitted a list of 14 candidates to the Central Election Commission. The first candidate on the list is Marko Jakšić from the civic initiative “North for All”.

The elections for the Assembly of Kosovo will be held on 7 June.