“The international community remains firmly committed to safeguarding peace in BiH”

SARAJEVO – On 13 May, the Commander of EUFOR, Major General Maurizio Fronda, co-hosted an Ambassador’s Roundtable at Camp Butmir alongside the Commander of NATO Headquarters Sarajevo, bringing together key international representatives for high-level discussions on the security environment in Bosnia and Herzegovina, it was stated by EUFOR.

The meeting was attended by the Head of the European Union Delegation to BiH, ambassador Luigi Soreca, and Head of the NATO Political Engagement Support Cell (PESC) in BiH, Vladimir Vučinić, among other 29 resident and non-resident ambassadors.

Discussions focused on the current situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the wider regional and global security environment and their potential implications for stability in the country.

Participants stressed the importance of continued cooperation and coordination among international partners in supporting the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The roundtable highlighted a shared commitment to safeguarding stability, reinforcing resilience, and ensuring a safe and secure environment for all citizens.

Major General Fronda underlined the importance of unity and partnership, noting that the international community remains “firmly united in its commitment to safeguarding peace, stability, and security in support of the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina”.

“At a time of increasing geopolitical uncertainty, continued dialogue, cooperation, and coordination among international partners remain essential”, Fronda noted.

“EUFOR continues to operate under its mandate in support of the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, maintaining a credible, visible, and impartial presence while working in close partnership with international stakeholders to contribute to long-term peace, stability, and security across the country and secure environment for all citizens”, it was stated by EUFOR.

In addition, on 12 May, the Council of the EU adopted an assistance measure worth 15 million euros, under the European Peace Facility. The objective is to strengthen the military and defence capabilities of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The decision complements the support provided so far under the 2021 and 2022 bilateral support package.

The new assistance measure will strengthen the interoperability and operational readiness of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and their potential to contribute to the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) operations and missions and any international coalitions, it was stated by the Council of the EU.

“The European Peace Facility will provide the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina with individual protective equipment, CBRN equipment, night vision devices, and cargo vehicles. It will also provide, where needed, related supplies and services, including operational training”, the press release notes.