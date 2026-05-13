Sørensen meets Kosovo and Serbia chief negotiators over dialogue work plan

BRUSSELS – Separate meetings with the chief negotiators of Kosovo and Serbia were held in Brussels this week as a part of preparations for the continuation of the EU-facilitated dialogue on the normalization of relations.

As EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Peter Sørensen, stated on X, discussions focused on outlining the work plan for the coming months within the dialogue process.

Held separate, detailed meetings with both Chief Negotiators in Brussels this week to outline our work plan on the normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia for the coming months. pic.twitter.com/gVtQqgm8pM — EUSR for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue (@EUSR_Dialogue) May 13, 2026

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated on Monday that the frequent election cycles in Kosovo are the main reason why no new round of Belgrade-Pristina dialogue at the leaders’ level has taken place.

“We are actually planning the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, a high-level political dialogue. We had the agreement of both leaders, from Kosovo and from Serbia, but now elections in Kosovo are approaching once again, which, of course delays the process. However, I’m working separately with both sides so that we can continue implementing agreements already in force”, Kallas said.