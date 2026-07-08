Ukraine and Moldova to open Cluster 6 on 14 July

BRUSSELS – The EU plans to open Cluster 6 – foreign policy in the accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova at the meeting of the General Affairs Council in Brussels, it was reported today by Ukrainian Pravda, reminding that Hungary gave its consent to such a decision on 3 July.

The article states that the ambassadors of the EU member states decided on 8 July to send letters to Ukraine and Moldova seeking negotiating positions on Cluster Six, to approve the EU’s joint negotiating position and open the cluster next week.

According to Ukrainian Pravda, the EU will adopt its joint position on Cluster 6 for Ukraine and Moldova on 10 July.

On 3 July, Hungary agreed to the opening of Cluster 6 for Ukraine and Moldova, the portal recalls, stressing thar Budapest had previously blocked the results of the screening for clusters 2-6 for the two countries.