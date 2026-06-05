Consultations with the US on the next High Representative continue

SARAJEVO – Consultations between the EU and US on the appointment of the next High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina are continuing, the EU Delegation to BiH stated.

“We value our cooperation with the United States and other international partner within the PIC Steering Board, and appreciate the constructive discussions held over the past two days”, the EU Delegation stated for Radio Free Europe (RFE).

They added that EU remains committed to working with them and bringing positions closer together around a candidate who, as a unifying figure, is capable of cooperating with all stakeholders in implementing the mandate of the High Representative, including domestic actors.

“We will continue intensive consultations in the coming days and stand ready to meet again with our partners within the Steering Board in order to finalise the appointment process soon”, the EU Delegation stated.

They added that EU member states within the Steering Board of the PIC are fully committed to appointing a successor to High Representative Christian Schmidt by the end of the month.

The statement came after the US Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina said that “European indecision and the Peace Implementation Council’s abandonment of its own responsibilities towards Bosnia and Herzegovina are forcing the United States to reconsider its role in the current international presence in BiH”.

The British Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina stressed that UK continues to support the role of the High Representative with full executive powers.

“We are working closely with international partners in the PIC on the appointment of an appropriate successor to Schmidt. At the Steering Board meeting, there was strong consensus on the importance of the Office of the High Representative for BiH”, the Embassy stated.