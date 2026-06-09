Gorčević: Two more negotiating chapters to be closed on 15 June

PODGORICA – Minister of European Affairs of Montenegro Maida Gorčević announced on Tuesday that next week, on 15 June, at the Intergovernmental Conference in Luxembourg, Montenegro will close two more negotiating chapters – Chapter 2 (Freedom of Movement for Workers) and Chapter 28 (Consumer and Health Protection).

“The pace of closing negotiating chapters is proceeding according to plan. All reform activities are nearing completion, and I am confident that by the end of the year we can close the remaining 19 negotiating chapters. It is also encouraging that these will not be the last chapters to be closed before the summer break”, Gorčević said, RTCG reports.

Gorčević stated that the Government has completed its part of the work, but that the successful fulfilment of the remaining obligations requires synergy among all three branches of the government, demonstrated through clear political will and determination to deliver the outstanding tasks, particularly in the are of the rule of law, in a timely and high-quality manner.

“The European Commission and the member states are on our side and are providing us with full support to complete the accession negotiations by the end of the year, as we also confirmed at the EU-Western Balkans Summit held in Tivat”, Gorčević said.