BRUSSELS – “NATO will gradually adjust the strength of its peace ​support mission in Kosovo, which has ‌been in place since 1999, over the next year due to the steady ​security situation in the country”, it has been reported today by Reuters.

US Air Force General Alexus G. Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), stated that “NATO and KFOR ⁠are fully committed to safety ​and security in Kosovo”.

“It is ​this commitment that has led to ​increased stability as the security organisations in ‌Kosovo ⁠have become more capable. The current conditions provide an opportunity to optimise KFOR’s size and posture further”, Grynkewich noted.

NATO also stated that calibrated KFOR mission reductions ​are ⁠expected to follow national rotational deployment and redeployment cycles ​between now and next year. It stressed that the changes will occur gradually and in line with conditions on the ⁠ground, ​and could be reversed, ​if needed.

On 10 June, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić met Alexus G. Grynkewich in Belgrade, thanking him for KFOR’s “stabilizing role”, and expressing hope that the mission would continue to play a vital part in safeguarding the peace.