Spajić reacts to media allegations: No negotiations on EU migrant centers

PODGORICA – Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajić reacted today to media reports about the alleged preliminary list of countries where the European Union could establish migrant centers, which supposedly includes Montenegro. Spajić stated that his government would not accept such a proposal.

“I wish to clearly state that Montenegro has not engaged in negotiations on establishing such centers on its territory, nor has the Government received an official initiative for their opening – and when that initiative is on the table, our response will be negative”, Spajić wrote on X.

He added that Montenegro remains a reliable partner of the European Union in protecting the shared borders, as well as in managing migratory movements.

“However, any decision concerning our country will be made responsibly, transparently, and exclusively in accordance with the interests of the citizens of Montenegro”, Spajić wrote.

On 3 August, Euronews reported that the government of Italy is planning to bring to the EU a plan to set up new return centres, based on the Albania model, in safe third countries.

“An initial list includes several African states and some countries located outside the traditional migration routes. Potential candidates include Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Libya, Mauritania, Egypt, Uganda, Ethiopia, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Montenegro”, the article reads.

The article notes, however, that discussions regarding Montenegro “remain at a preliminary stage”.