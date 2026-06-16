Albanian government assures EU environmental standards will be respected in controversial Zvërnec project

LUXEMBOURG – The European Commission has received assurances from the Albanian government that a full environmental impact assessment will be carried out and that European environmental standards will be respected, Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said, commenting on recent developments surrounding the Jared Kushner-linked project.

According to Kos, this project, as well as all ongoing projects, must comply with the legal framework and the benchmarks under Chapter 27 on environment. She added that the situation would need to be fully clarified before the chapter can be close, with is closure currently planned for the end of 2027.

She added that the European Commission’s role is to verify whether the relevant benchmarks have been met and encouraged Albanian authorities to continue taking steps that support the fulfilment of those conditions.

“The fact that this is happening while Albania is going through the accession process is important. This process is legally and politically binding and subject to constant scrutiny and assessment. This offers the strongest guarantee that Albania’s nature and environment will be protected in line with European standards”, she said.

Commenting on the ongoing protests, Kos emphasized that the right to protest is a fundamental value of the European Union.

“I would also like to add that you know how important the right to protest is for us. It is a fundamental right in our Union and for all aspiring members. I am glad to see that it is respected in Albania,” Kos said.