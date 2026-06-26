Montenegro Must Complete its European task

In recent weeks, Europe has sent Montenegro a clear message of trust. The EU and Western Balkans Summit in Tivat, my address before the European Parliament in Strasbourg, and the strong message from Berlin that Montenegro is practically ready for membership all point in the same direction: Montenegro has entered the final and decisive stage of its European path.

This did not happen by accident. It is the result of a clear diplomatic effort, responsible state policy and the belief that Montenegro must not wait for history to happen. Montenegro must shape its own future.

Since the beginning of my mandate, I have worked to return European integration to the center of our state policy. I have worked to make Montenegro more visible, more credible and more respected among our European partners. Today, we can say with confidence that Montenegro is again recognized as the country with the greatest chance to become the next member of the European Union.

The Summit in Tivat confirmed that Montenegro can host Europe with seriousness and dignity. Leaders of EU Member States, heads of European institutions and leaders of the Western Balkans gathered in our country. For Montenegro, this was more than a successful international event. It was a political message that our country is no longer on the margins of the European process. Montenegro is at the table. Montenegro is trusted. Montenegro is delivering.

That same message was confirmed in Strasbourg. I had the honor of addressing the European Parliament, the directly elected voice of European citizens and one of the strongest supporters of enlargement. There, I said what I deeply believe and what the majority of our citizens want: Montenegro can and should become the 28th member of the European Union by 2028.

We are not asking for shortcuts. We are asking for results to be recognized. We are not asking Europe to lower its standards. We are showing that Montenegro can meet them. We are not asking only what Europe can do for us. We are saying clearly what Montenegro can contribute to Europe.

The messages from Paris and Berlin are particularly important. When the French President from his bilateral visit to Montenegro says that our country can count on French support, or when the German Chancellor says that Montenegro is practically ready to join the European Union, this is a serious political signal. It confirms that Montenegro is now spoken of in the language of trust, respect and expectation.

But support is not enough. Trust must be justified. A historic opportunity must be turned into a historic achievement.

Montenegro has opened all negotiating chapters. Half have been provisionally closed. We have brought European integration back to the center of state policy. Work on the draft Accession Treaty has begun. Only a few years ago, enlargement was often discussed as a promise without a clear end point. Today, Montenegro can see that end point.

But the finish line will not come to us. We must reach it through work, discipline and results.

Our task is clear. We must strengthen institutions, make the judiciary more independent and efficient, professionalize public administration and make the fight against corruption and organized crime even more decisive. The European agenda is not a slogan for speeches or campaigns. It is a daily working plan of every institution, every ministry, every municipality and every public official.

The European Montenegro means the rule of law. The European Montenegro implies institutions that citizens trust. The European Montenegro includes responsible management of public money, equal opportunities, professional administration and justice that does not depend on someone’s name, party or position.

That is why European integration is not only a foreign policy objective. It is the internal transformation of our state.

Membership in the European Union will have its full meaning only if citizens feel it in their everyday lives. For our citizens, Europe means more secure jobs, higher wages, better healthcare, stronger education, a cleaner environment, more investment and stronger municipalities. It means a state in which young people can plan their future, businesses can grow fairly and citizens can trust that the law applies equally to everyone.

Montenegro’s accession would also send an important message to the entire Western Balkans. It would show that the European promise is alive. It would show that reforms are rewarded. It would show that a country which works seriously, delivers results and remains aligned with European values can become part of the European family.

This is why Montenegro’s membership is not important only for Montenegro. It is important for Europe. At a time of geopolitical uncertainty, Europe needs to prove that enlargement remains credible, strategic and alive.

The accession of Montenegro would show that the European Union keeps its promises and that the future of Europe includes those who share its values and fulfill their obligations.

My responsibility as President is to continue leading this European effort with determination, seriousness and respect for the work that still lies ahead. Montenegro must use every day, every institution and every partnership to complete the task before us.

Today, we have support that must not be wasted. We have a political moment that rarely comes. We have the trust of our partners and the clear will of the majority of our citizens. What is now needed is even faster work, better coordination and greater responsibility from all institutions.

No one has the right to waste this historic opportunity on divisions, excuses or narrow political interests.

Montenegro has passed an important European test. But the final test is membership. By 2028, Montenegro can become the 28th member of the European Union. That will not be the victory of one institution, one party or one generation of politicians. It will be the victory of the state, of its citizens and of the European idea that has guided Montenegro from the restoration of independence to today’s final stage.