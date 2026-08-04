Tālis Linkaits takes office as Director of Permanent Secretariat of Transport Community

BELGRADE – Former Minister of Transport of Latvia Tālis Linkaits has assumed his duties as Director of the Permanent Secretariat of the Transport Community, bringing more than three decades of experience in transport policy, institutional reform and international cooperation, reads the press release of the Transport Community Secretariat.

The Transport Community is an international organisation in the field of mobility and transport, consisting of 33 participants – the European Union (EU) and the Western Balkan regional partners. It is working on the integration of the Western Balkans’ transport markets into the EU, by assisting the regional partners to adopt and implement the EU legislation in the field of transport and by supporting projects that are connecting the regional partners among themselves and with the EU.

The organisation was founded by the Treaty establishing the Transport Community signed on 9 October 2017 by all partners.

According to the press release, Mr Linkaits will lead the Secretariat in supporting the development of safe, efficient, sustainable and interoperable transport systems and the closer integration of the Western Balkans with the European Union’s transport market and network. Cooperation with Moldova and Ukraine will also remain an important priority.

“It is a great honour to assume this role. I am grateful for the confidence which have placed in me, and I will do my utmost to justify this trust through dedicated service, professionalism and results,” Mr Linkaits said.

His priorities will include accelerating the delivery of transport projects, removing bottlenecks at border crossing points, improving transport safety, promoting sustainable and smart mobility and supporting implementation of the EU transport standards.

“My ambition is to build on the remarkable work of my predecessor, Mr Matej Zakonjšek, and ensure that agreed commitments are translated into faster and more visible results for citizens, businesses and transport operators,” he said.

Linkaits emphasised that progress will depend on close cooperation with governments, public authorities and parliaments as the principal drivers of reforms and legislative alignment.

Before joining the Transport Community, he served as Latvia’s Minister of Transport from 2019 to 2022, overseeing rail, road, maritime and air transport policies. His previous experience includes serving as a Member of the Latvian Parliament, advising the Latvian Minister of Transport and holding senior positions related to Riga International Airport, Air Baltic Corporation, and regional cooperation in the Baltic Sea area.