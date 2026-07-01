Louis J. Crishock appointed as the Acting High Representative for BiH

SARAJEVO – On 30 June, the ambassadors of the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council (PIC SB) formally appointed current Principal Deputy High Representative Louis J. Crishock as the Acting High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina until the finalisation of the appointment of the new High Representative, it was started by the Office of the High Representative in BiH.

“The PIC SB committed to reaching agreement on the selection of a new High Representative as soon as possible, with the goal of completing the appointment no later than 14 July 2026. The PIC SB looks forward to working with Mr. Crishock when he takes up his duties as the Acting High Representative on 1 July 2026 upon which Mr. Schmidt’s resignation will become effective”, the press release notes.

The PIC SB emphasized that the Acting High Representative shall fully ensure the institutional continuity of the function, legal certainty regarding all decisions enacted by previous High Representatives and shall operate under the political guidance of the PIC.

“Should any attempts be made by any actor to undermine, circumvent, or challenge past decisions, the Acting High Representative will take all necessary measures within his mandate in line with Annex X to the GFAP by ensuring consistent implementation of the civilian aspects of the GFAP, backed by the explicit political authority and guidance of the PIC SB, to uphold the integrity of the General Framework Agreement for Peace”, the press release remarks.

In addition, the PIC SB expressed its high appreciation to Christian Schmidt for his commitment and contribution to implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement and security and stability in BiH for almost five years.

Media outlets in BiH reported that former Italian diplomat Antonio Zanardi Landi and French diplomat René Troccaz are the leading favorites to become the next permanent High Representative in BiH. The Peace Implementation Council (PIC) remains divided, with the U.S. backing Landi and European nations rallying behind Troccaz.

Christian Schmidt resigned from the post on 11 May. Schmidt, a German diplomat, served as the High Representative since August 2021. His tenure was marked by the use of far-reaching “Bonn powers” and political standoffs with the leadership of BiH’s entity, Republika Srpska, particularly with Milorad Dodik.