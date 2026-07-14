Montenegro closes two more chapters with EU, reaches 18 out of 33

BRUSSELS – Montenegro provisionally closed accession negotiations on competition policy (chapter 8) and customs union (chapter 29) at today’s Accession Conference in Brussels.

Montenegro has opened all 33 negotiating chapters in its EU accession negotiations. With the provisional closure agreed today, a total of eighteen of these chapters have now been provisionally closed.

“With 18 chapters now provisionally closed – more than half-way to the end – Montenegro remains the frontrunner in the EU’s accession process. EU enlargement is a geopolitical necessity to ensure European stability, security and democratic reforms. It will remain at the top of our presidency’s priorities”, said Thomas Byrne, Minister of State for European affairs and defence of Ireland, on behalf of the Irish presidency of the Council of the EU.

According to the negotiating principles endorsed by the Accession Conference, agreements reached in the course of negotiations on specific chapters may not be considered as final until an overall agreement has been reached for all chapters.

This provisional closure follows less than a month after the previous accession conference on 15 June 2026, which provisionally closed chapters 2 on free movement of workers and 28 on health and consumer protection.