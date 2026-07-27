Kosovo and France sign five agreements

PRISTINA – Today, Kosovo and France signed five cooperation agreements during the visit of French Minister Delegate for Europe Benjamin Haddad to Pristina. The deals include a loan of 60 million euros, intended to renovate the student housing complex in Prishtina for the upcoming 2030 Mediterranean Games, as well as the administrative agreement for the teaching of the French language in Kosovo, the agreement for mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, and the extradition agreement, it was reported by Koha ditore.

At a joint press conference with acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo, Glauk Konjufca, Haddad stated that Kosovo’s advancement on the path towards European integration and membership in international organizations depends on fulfilling international obligations, including the implementation of the Brussels Agreement and the continuation of reforms.

“We support the integration of Kosovo into international institutions. This is part of our broader project for the reunification of Europe. This process is demanding and based on international commitments”, he stressed.

Haddad added that one of the key elements is the advancement in the implementation of the obligations arising from the Brussels Agreement.

“In this case, it is also based on advancing the implementation of obligations arising from the Brussels Agreement. It is also based on the principle of merit, which means reforms, approximation with European Union legislation, strengthening the rule of law and protecting minority rights. We will be very demanding in these areas”, French Minister clarified.

According to him, this approach does not aim at slowing down Kosovo’s integration process, but to help it meet the necessary standards.

“We will be by Kosovo’s side every step of this journey, working together to make these fully legitimate and achievable ambitions and objectives a reality. We believe that this is the path to peace and stability on our continent”, Benjamin Haddad noted.

Glauk Konjufc remarked that France has been one of Kosovo’s most important partners since the declaration of independence.

“The Republic of Kosovo has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to democratic reforms, the rule of law and the alignment of its foreign and security policies with those of the European Union. At a time when Europe faces major security challenges, the credibility of the European project depends on a faster and fairer enlargement, based on merit. Kosovo has made its strategic choice and our choice is Europe, the European Union”, he stated, it was reported by Koha ditore.