Admiral Wikoff: NATO remains committed to the security of everyone in Kosovo

PRISTINA – Commander of Allied Joint Force Command Naples, Admiral George M. Wikoff, visited Kosovo this week to engage with military, civilian and local leaders, reaffirming NATO’s enduring commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment, and freedom of movement for all communities under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244, it has been stated by KFOR today.

“During the visit, Admiral Wikoff received operational updates from KFOR Commander Major General Özkan Ulutaş and observed initial efforts towards KFOR’s conditions-based force posture optimization. Discussions focused on ensuring KFOR remains agile, credible and fully capable of fulfilling its mandate while adapting responsibly to the evolving security environment”, the press release notes.

According to Admiral Wikoff, “the optimization of KFOR reflects the success of a comprehensive, conditions-based assessment of the security environment-not a reduction in NATO’s commitment”.

“Every adjustment is being implemented deliberately to ensure KFOR remains fully capable of delivering its United Nations mandate while retaining the flexibility to respond rapidly should conditions change. The people of Kosovo should view this as a sign of confidence that NATO remains present, prepared and committed to the security of everyone here”, he stressed.

Admiral Wikoff also travelled to Camp Novo Selo, the Administrative Boundary Line, Visoki Dečani Monastery, and Mitrovica, gaining firsthand appreciation of KFOR’s operational activities and engagements across Kosovo. He also met with representatives of the Kosovo Police.

“During the engagements, Admiral Wikoff highlighted KFOR’s continued operational readiness, its visible presence in support of all communities, and the importance of maintaining close cooperation with local institutions and community representatives. He also emphasized KFOR’s optimization remains conditions-based, noting NATO’s ability to respond to any changes in the security environment”, the press release reads.