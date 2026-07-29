Merz: Montenegro should join the EU by the end of the decade

DUBLIN – “Montenegro is ready to join the EU, it mostly met all the requirements”, stated German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his visit to Dublin, it was reported by Deutche Welle.

He reminded that the European Union has not admitted any new members for 13 years – “and it says it is open to European states that meet the criteria from Copenhagen”.

“Montenegro is doing it, so, the EU must stand by its word. Montenegro should become an EU member by the end of the decade, we should not let it wait”, Merz noted.

Deutche Welle stressed that the background of this message from the German Chancellor is a request by some governments of EU member states to couple the accession paths of Serbia and Montenegro.

Montenegro is widely recognized as the frontrunner in the enlargement process. Serbia, however, is currently significantly lagging in the implementation of the EU’s demands, the article remarks.