State Department: There is no secret plan for land swaps between Kosovo and Serbia

WASHINGTON – The US State Department issued a joint Statement of Special Presidential Envoy Richard Grenell, Ambassador Philip Kosnett, and Special Representative for the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer on Kosovo yesterday.

Assembly of Kosovo passed a motion of no confidence two days ago to the Kurti’s Government which was introduced by Kurti’s coalition partner Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) following his dismissal of Interior Minister Agim Veliu due to disagreements about whether a state of emergency due to COVID-19 should be declared.

“In this time of uncertainty, we urge Kosovo’s leaders to follow Kosovo’s Constitution and the rule of law. We are committed to working with any government formed through the constitutional process. In addition, we continue to urge Kosovo’s leaders to lift the tariffs completely. We believe the tariffs are harming the people of Kosovo by hindering regional cooperation against COVID-19 – including by delaying the entry into Kosovo of needed supplies – and hindering economic growth”, it was stated in a press release.

There is no secret plan for land swaps between Kosovo and Serbia, as some have speculated, they stated.

“Special Presidential Envoy Richard Grenell has never seen nor discussed such a plan. The U.S. Government’s focus on supporting the recent agreements to re-establish air, rail, and highway connections between Kosovo and Serbia aims to improve the economy and create economic momentum. We believe this momentum will give new energy to a dialogue process that would lead to mutual recognition”, they stated.