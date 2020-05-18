EC welcomes Montenegro’s acceptance of the new methodology

PODGORICA – The European Commission received a letter from the Montenegrin authorities and welcomes the acceptance of the principles of the new revised methodology, which it considers compatible with the existing negotiating framework, European Commission Spokeswoman Ana Pisonero states, Pobjeda reports.

“The purpose is not to radically redesign EU enlargement, but the process has continued. We are not changing our goals. The goal remains the accession,” Pisonero said.

European Commission also pointed out that it has sought to improve mechanisms to encourage reform, especially in areas that are sufficient for EU accession – rule of law and economy.

“These reforms must have a real impact on the ground, strengthening prosperity, creating jobs, improving the quality of life and the feeling of freedom for people in the countries in the region. This will only happen if the pace of reforms is not only sustained but accelerated,” said Pisonero.

Adoption of the new methodology would not require a change in the existing negotiating framework for Serbs and Montenegro.

“When it comes to the proposals that derectly concern the way negotiations are conducted (such as grouping chapters, roadmaps on democratic institutions and public administration reforms), they would not apply a priori. Of course, if Montenegro expresses a strong interest in applying these provisions, further steps would be jointly agreed,” concluded the European Commission.

Drljević: Methodology gives Montenegro an opportunity to strengthen the existing framework

The adoption of the new methodology does not imply any changes to the existing negotiating documents, but only emphasizes the readiness of Montenegro, as a future EU member, to work more intensively on foreign policy priorities together with EU member states, said Chief Negotiator Aleksandar Drljević, Pobjeda reported.

He said that Montenegro was not put in a situation to decide between two different methodologies, but was given the opportunity to further strengthen the existing framework.

Asked what the basis for the decision was, Drljević explained that the analysis showed that there are many aspects of new methodology that already exist in the EU General Position for Montenegro.

“Following the historical development of the policy to expand the EU, we will see that the negotiation process with the state candidate will continuously change the adjusted political reality, investing, based on scientific lessons from each previous wave of enlargement. Let’s open negotiations with all countries in the region,” Drljević pointed out.