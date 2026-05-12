Working group for Montenegro’s EU accession treaty will begin its work this week

PODGORICA – The EU working group for the preparation of the accession agreement with Montenegro starts working this week, Radio-Television of Montenegro (RTCG) reported based on unofficial sources.

According to RTCG, the working group is expected to meet on Wednesday.

The news that the working group will start its work this week was confirmed by the European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, Piotr Serafin.

Ambassadors of EU member states approved today the establishment of an ad hoc working group to draft the Accession Treaty with Montenegro in April.

According to analysts, the core structure of the treaty will likely mirror the Croatian precedent, signed in December 2011, but “safeguard” clauses are expected to be more robust and stricter.