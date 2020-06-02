Albania sets up team for EU accession negotiations

TIRANA – Albania’s negotiating team, which will be responsible for conducting accession talks with the European Union, has been set up, Acting Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Gent Cakaj announced. According to the Chief Diplomat, the negotiating team is composed of great professionals from all fields and enjoys the necessary integrity to lead this process. “Its work must be supported by all without exception, just as cooperation in the field of integration must unite everyone despite party differences, because the goal of EU membership is a fundamental interest and national value for Albania”, said Cakaj.