Kosovo MPs to vote on new government led by Avdullah Hoti

PRISTINA – Just over a month after the Kosovo Assembly passed a no-confidence motion in Albin Kurti as prime minister, it is preparing to vote on a new government led by Avdullah Hoti, the deputy head of the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) on Wednesday, Balkan Insight reports. The vote is being held after the Constitutional Court on March 28 ruled that President Hashim Thaçi did not act unconstitutionally by giving a mandate to Hoti to form a new administration without holding fresh elections. Thaçi gave Hoti a mandate after Kurti’s outgoing ruling party, Vetëvendosje, did not nominate anyone to replace him as premier. Vetëvendosje insisted that the country should hold new elections and called on Thaçi to dissolve the assembly after losing the no-confidence vote. Kurti described the controversial court ruling as “unfair” and “unacceptable”.