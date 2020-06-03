EU and US congratulate on the formation of the Kosovo government

“The coronavirus pandemic will remain a shared challenge for the foreseeable future and the EU will continue to stand by Kosovo and its people. We also want to see Kosovo advance on its European path”, it is written in the statement and added that this will require determined reform efforts to strengthen the rule of law, in particular the fight against corruption and organised crime, and to promote socio-economic development.

It is added that a swift resumption of the EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, with the support of EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajčák, is essential to achieve a comprehensive normalisation of relations with Serbia.

“The EU-facilitated Dialogue is the only way to turn Kosovo’s European future into a reality for its citizens”, Borrell and Várhelyi wrote.