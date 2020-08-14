Grenell announces meeting between Kosovo and Serbia leaders on 2 September

WASHINGTON – United States Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Richard Grenell announced on his Twitter profile that the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia will meet at the White House for negotiation on 2 September. Originally, the leaders of the two countries were supposed to meet on 27 June, but the meeting was postponed following the announcement of the indictment of Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi by the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office in the Hague. The Dialogue was renewed under the mediation of the EU in July, with the two sides being represented by the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti.