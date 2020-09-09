Presidency member: US envoy said Kosovo status has nothing to do with Bosnia

SARAJEVO – The Bosniak member of the country’s tripartite Presidency, Šefik Džaferović, said that the US Special Representative for the Western Balkans has emphasised during his visit that the status of Kosovo is in no way linked to the status of neighbouring countries, including BiH, N1 reported.

The statement came in light of recent claims by his Bosnian Serb colleague Milorad Dodik, who said that any discussion on Kosovo’s independence would also raise the issue of the status of Republika Srpska (RS) entity.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary and Special Representative for the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer met with Džaferović, Dodik and Komšić to discuss a variety of issues.

Džaferović said it was a very useful meeting with a friend and strategic partner.

“We received support and were asked to remain committed on our path of reforms”, he said listing all topics that were discussed.

Those included, among other things, the issue of human trafficking and Bosnia’s participation in military exercises with NATO and EUFOR, Džaferović said, adding that such exercises are planned for 2022.

“We also spoke about the reform of the justice system and the battle against illegal migrations. I am certain that today’s meeting will prove to be an additional incentive for all of us in BiH to continue work without tensions”, he said.

Palmer will throughout the day also meet with MPs from both champers in Bosnia’s Parliament and with the Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Prime Ministers of the two entities.