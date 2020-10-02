Várhelyi: Good exchange of views with WB Ministers ahead of Economic and Investment Plan and 2020 Enlargement Package

BRUSSELS – EU Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi talked with the ministers from the Western Balkans region yesterday about the Economic and Investment Plan and the 2020 Enlargement Package.

“Good exchange of views with Western Balkans’ Ministers ahead of Economic and Investment Plan and 2020 Enlargement Package. Looking forward to personally presenting them in the region after adoption”, wrote Várhelyi on his Twitter account.

Várhelyi presented a draft plan for the Western Balkans, which should be adopted next week, when he will present it together with the Progress Report during his visit to the region next week, FoNet reports.

The plan envisions EU investments in priority areas and projects that should contribute to further integration in the region, as well as improving ties with the EU. Significant investments in small and medium enterprises, improvement of the business environment and market economy are also envisaged, which creates preconditions for more intensive growth and development of the private sector and its competitiveness.

In addition, support is provided for areas that contribute to social development such as education, employment and health with a special focus on the needs of young people, but also investment in the development of infrastructure in the field of environment.

The realization of that plan will be financed by a combination of European Union grants and favorable loans from international financial institutions.