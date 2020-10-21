Zingraf: Albania still has a lot of work to do in order to become part of the EU

TIRANA – Albania made progress regarding its European Union integration, but the country still has a lot of work to do and conditions to meet, said on Tuesday the German Ambassador to Albania Peter Zingraf, Albanian Daily News reported.

Zingraf mentioned the political crisis and tensions between the parties and added that when a country is in the middle of an election campaign, there are always positive reasons to move forward.

“Albania has made steps forward. It has received the ‘yes’ for EU membership talks. The Chancellor has its doors open for Albania and we are working intensively on this topic. I think that the focus of the German presidency on COVID-19 and this situation has not been negative for Albania, but positive”, Ambassador Zingraf told, adding that strong EU is a stronger partner for Albania.

He concluded that Albania has a lot to do and that it should not do that for Brussels or Berlin, but for itself, such as the high court reform and other conditions.