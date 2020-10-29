Borrell: EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina dialogue is a key element of their European paths

BRUSSELS – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said today that parts of the document signed by representatives of Serbia and Kosovo in Washington in early September “are built on previous commitments made by the two sides in the dialogue” and could make a “useful contribution to achieving a comprehensive, legally binding agreement”, reports FoNet.

Answering MEPs question on EU-US policy relations, when it comes to the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, but also when it comes to the “independence of the EU voice in the Balkans”, Borrell stressed that both the Serbian President and the Kosovo Prime Minister pointed out during their last visit to Brussels that they give the highest priority to European integration and the EU-facilitated dialogue, RTCG reports.

“EU-facilitated dialogue is a key element of their European paths,” he said.

Borrell added that the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia have pledged to redouble their efforts to ensure further alignment with the EU.

Maas: There is no alternative for Kosovo and Serbia except dialogue and a comprehensive agreement

There is no alternative for Kosovo and Serbia except dialogue and a comprehensive agreement, and to achieve that, strong political leadership is needed, said German Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who talked with representatives of the Western Balkan countries about the dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade yesterday, FoNet reports.

The head of German diplomacy said that the solution for Kosovo and Serbia was late and praised the work of the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Miroslav Lajčák, who continued the dialogue with the mediation of the EU.

According to him, there is no alternative for Kosovo and Serbia except for dialogue and a comprehensive agreement, and that strong political leadership is needed to achieve that.

“This is especially true for Kosovo and Serbia. The solution is late. So I am very grateful that Miroslav Lajčák continued the EU-facilitated dialogue in July,” Maas said.

He pointed out that such a step requires strong political leadership.

“I am convinced that the leaders in Belgrade and Pristina will prove it – by constructive mutual engagement, thus paving the way for a new era. The sooner it starts, the better it will be for stability in the entire region and the prospects of Kosovo and Serbia for the EU,” Maas added, reports Kosovo Online.

Szunyog: Neither Kosovo nor Serbia can like all the points that will be contained in the agreement

The Head of the EU Office in Pristina Tomáš Szunyog said that neither Kosovo nor Serbia can like all the points that will be contained in the agreement on the normalization of relations, FoNet reports.

He added that taking on the international obligation for their implementation by ratification in the respective parliaments will help Serbia and Kosovo to progress in the European perspective.

According to him, the dialogue process is progressing and expert groups have already reached an agreement on some open issues.

Szunyog said that the details of specific agreements will not be revealed until a comprehensive agreement is reached.