Hoti confirmed his participation in the upcoming meeting of regional leaders on “mini-Schengen”

PRISTINA – The Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti confirmed that he would attend the meeting of the leaders of the Western Balkans dedicated to the “mini-Schengen” initiative, which aims to strengthen regional cooperation, reports KoSSev.

“Mini-Schengen” was initiated last year by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and the prime ministers of Albania and North Macedonia, Edi Rama and Zoran Zaev. It was presented as a project to boost regional economic co-operation.

However, Kosovo opposed the initiative until it signed the Agreement on economic normalization between Belgrade and Pristina in Washington in early September. By signing the Agreement, Kosovo committed to joining this initiative.