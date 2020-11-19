Borrell: EU expects Belgrade and Pristina not to move embassies to Jerusalem

BRUSSELS – The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the EU expects Belgrade and Pristina not to move embassies in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, N1 reported.

Answering an MEP’s question, Borell said Serbia and Kosovo were expected to act in line with the EU’s determination but also following their European aspirations.

He added the EU’s longtime view was that the status of Jerusalem as a future capital of both countries, Israel and Palestine, should be resolved in negotiations with both sides’ wishes fulfilled.

“In line with the UN Security Council 478 Resolution for 1980, which called on all members to move the embassies to Tel Aviv, all EU countries’ embassies and EU Delegation in Israel are in Tel Aviv”, Borell told.

According to High Representative, Belgrade and Pristina had identified the EU integration as their strategic priority.

He concluded that within the accession negotiations with the EU, Serbia committed itself to gradually adjust legislation and policy towards the third countries with the EU’s policies and legacy.

Serbia and Kosovo committed to moving embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem during the meeting with outgoing US President Donald Trump on September 3.