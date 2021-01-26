Lajčák discuss Kosovo-Serbia Dialogue with French Secretary of State

PARIS – EU Special Representative for the Western Balkans and dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina Miroslav Lajčák discussed the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue with the French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clement Beaune, on Monday, Exit News reported. “I am very happy about the strong support of my French interlocutors”, Lajčák wrote on Twitter. He underlined that this meeting was a good opportunity to exchange views on the Belgrade – Pristina Dialogue and the year ahead. The last meeting on the dialogue was held in Brussels on December 10. The teams from Kosovo and Serbia were unable to agree on how to deal with the cadaster and pensions.