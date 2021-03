WESTERN BALKANS – EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák started his three-day visit to Kosovo as part of a tour of the Western Balkans. After Kosovo, Lajčák will visit Serbia from March 3 to 4 and Montenegro from March 4 to 5. According to the EU Office in Kosovo, Lajčák intends to meet with the political leadership of all three Western Balkan partners, as well as with representatives of the European Union.