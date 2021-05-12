Reuters: Disappointment in the enlargement deep in the Western Balkans, internal EU document says

BRUSSELS – The European Union must recognise that Balkan countries seeking membership are losing faith in Brussels’ long accession strategy, worsened by its initial failure to provide COVID-19 vaccines, according to an internal EU document seen by Reuters.

“We need to acknowledge that despite the steadfast commitment to EU integration … the people in the region are experiencing a sense of deep disappointment in the enlargement process,” said the May 5 paper by EU officials and sent to EU’s 27 foreign ministries, Reuters reports.

“A perception of tardy EU delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines has further fed a narrative of disillusionment,” said the paper, which, according to this news agency, was prepared for Monday’s meeting of foreign ministers, who discussed the Balkans but did not take formal decisions.