Sassoli: Enlargement is a positive project for peace and prosperity

BRUSSELS – European Parliament President David Sassoli has called for allowing the Western Balkans countries into the European Union, calling enlargement a “positive project for peace and prosperity”, N1 reported. “Enlargement can bring immense benefits both to the region and to European as a whole, helping to secure a stable, prosperous and peaceful continent”, Sassoli told the Funke Mediengruppe on Sunday. According to Sassoli, reforms still need to be completed. “Reforms still need to be completed in every single one of these countries. But the European Union must also keep its promises and recognize progress”, Sassoli told.