The Government of Montenegro faces no-confidence motion

PODGORICA – Montenegro’s smallest ruling bloc Black on White (Crno na bijelo), and opposition parties on Wednesday proposed a no-confidence motion in Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapić’s government, claiming they need the see if the current government still has the support of the majority in parliament, Vijesti reported. The motion was signed by 31 MPs from Black on White and Milo Đukanovic’s opposition Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), Social Democrats, minority parties and the Social Democratic Party. According to the rules of procedure, the motion should be voted by the middle of February and must have the support of at least 41 MPs in the 81-seat chamber to pass.