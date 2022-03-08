BiH Presidency Chairman Komšić asks EU to consider granting Bosnia with candidate status

SARAJEVO – Presidency Chairman of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željko Komšić has sent an official request to the European Union, asking to consider the granting the country with the candidate status. According to N1, Komšić said in a letter he sent to Brussels that this would be “another confirmation of the indivisibility and sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Komšlić underlined that the EU candidate status would have a series of positive effects on the security and stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the entire Western Balkans region. He recalled that, in light of Bosnia’s obligation stemming from the Stabilisation and Association Agreement with the EU, concerning harmonization of BiH’s foreign and security policy of the European Union, BiH has joined all EU’s measures against those who attacked the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Komšić assessed that more than ever BiH needs European unity and a clear signal that the Western Balkans is a part of Europe, especially at this moment when a big country is using its military potential to occupy its neighboring country.

“This vision of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Western Balkans in the European Union is based on the Foreign Policy Strategy of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” he noted.

Komšić recalled 14 priorities that the European Commission pointed out in its Opinion on BiH’s membership application, saying that one part of those priorities have been met, while the other remains unsolved.

“However, if we take into account that the granting of candidate status to Bosnia and Herzegovina would create a new environment and give another confirmation of the indivisibility and sovereignty of my country, then it would certainly have a number of positive effects on the overall security and stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina. and the entire Western Balkans region,” he underlined.

Bosnia and Herzegovina officially applied for EU membership in 2016.