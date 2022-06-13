fbpx
13. 06. 2022.

European Western Balkans
News in brief

The Dutch Government supports opening accession talks with Skopje and Tirana

by EWB

HAGUE – The Dutch Government now backs the EU accession bids of Albania and North Macedonia despite blocking negotiations for Balkan countries with France and Denmark in 2019, Exit.Albania reported. Prime Minister Mark Rutte is now in favour of Albania and North Macedonia’s EU accession bids, Dutch broadcaster De Telegraafreports. In 2018, he said Albania and North Macedonia would ​​” weaken the entire Union”, citing corruption and a lack of press freedom. Skopje’s accession bid is currently held up by a veto from Bulgaria over shared language and history, while Tirana’s EU progress is tied to that of North Macedonia. In May, the European Parliament urged the European Council to begin negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia on EU membership, noting “the geostrategic context of relations with Russia and its aggression against Ukraine.”

Related posts

Cabinet of Commissioner Hahn confirms: Enlargement Package to be published on May 29

EWB

Regional Agreement signed, lower roaming prices from July

EWB

Letter to Maja Kocijančič from Serbian opposition MPs

EWB