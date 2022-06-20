fbpx
23. 06. 2022.

European Western Balkans
News in brief

EU member states extend Lajčák’s mandate by April 2024

by EWB

BRUSSELS – EU member states have agreed to extend the mandate of the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues Miroslav Lajčák, Radio Free Europe reported. According to RFE, his appointment will be extended for 18 months. During the meeting where Lajčák’s mandate was discussed, no member states objected to the former Slovak Minister of Foreign Affairs continuing his work in his current position. The decision should be formalized by the ambassadors of the EU member states, confirming that Miroslav Lajčák will lead the dialogue process on the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo by April 2024. 

Related posts

Vučić to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina

EWB

WEF: Four Balkan countries top global ranking with biggest brain drain

EWB

Hahn to visit Macedonia next week

EWB