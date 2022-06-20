EU member states extend Lajčák’s mandate by April 2024

BRUSSELS – EU member states have agreed to extend the mandate of the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues Miroslav Lajčák, Radio Free Europe reported. According to RFE, his appointment will be extended for 18 months. During the meeting where Lajčák’s mandate was discussed, no member states objected to the former Slovak Minister of Foreign Affairs continuing his work in his current position. The decision should be formalized by the ambassadors of the EU member states, confirming that Miroslav Lajčák will lead the dialogue process on the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo by April 2024.