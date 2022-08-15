EEAS: Increase of inflamatory rhetoric between Kosovo and Serbia of great concern

BRUSSELS – The recent increase of inflammatory rhetoric between officials of Kosovo and Serbia, in particular the statements about war and conflict in the Western Balkans, are of great concern, European External Action Service (EEAS) stated in a press release on 14 June.

“Senior politicians of the two Parties will be held responsible for any escalation that leads to any increased tensions and, potentially violence in the region”, the statement reads.

It adds that both Parties must immediately put an end to mutual hostilities and dangerous statements and act responsibly.

“All open issues will be addressed through the EU-facilitated Dialogue on normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia”, EEAS stated.

According to the press release, the EU expects the two leaders to discuss these challenging topics at the next High-level Dialogue, called by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, between President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti on 18 August in Brussels.

“Reaching a comprehensive legally binding agreement on full normalisation of relations in the context of the EU-facilitated Dialogue requires a climate that contributes to restoring trust, reconciliation and good relations, whereby past agreements are respected and fully implemented, and where actions and statements which are not compatible with the overall interest and strategic objectives of the region have no place”, the press release reads.

The EU, including through its civilian mission EULEX, remains in close coordination with KFOR and international partners, particularly the United States of America, EEAS concluded.