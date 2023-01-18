Envoys for the Western Balkans will visit Belgrade and Pristina on Friday

BRUSSELS — European Union (EU) Special Representative for Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák will visit Pristina and Belgrade on Friday, January 20, EU spokesman Peter Stano confirmed today. Lajčák will lead a delegation that will also include the US Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, advisers to the German chancellor and the French president, as well as an adviser to the Italian prime minister, reports Radio Free Europe. The visit is realized as part of their ongoing efforts to improve dialogue that helps the EU. Special Representative Lajčák will meet with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti this Friday, and after that he will meet with President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade to discuss the next steps in the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, Stano said. Radio Free Europe states that for now there is no confirmation when a new round of talks between Vučić and Kurti could take place again. The last meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti took place in Brussels on November 21.