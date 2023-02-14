fbpx
14. 02. 2023.

European Western Balkans
News in brief

Stoltenberg: NATO ministers to discuss stepping up support for Bosnia

by EWB
Jens Stoltenberg; Photo: NATO

BRUSSELS – Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that NATO defense ministers will discuss how to step up practical support for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, and Moldova in a meeting scheduled for Wednesday., N1 reported. Addressing the media on Monday, Stoltenberg said that these three countries are three “valued NATO partners” which are facing Russian threats. “On Wednesday, allies will take decisions to further strengthen our deterrence and defence”, he stressed. He also welcomed the announcement by allies regarding the delivery of new tanks and heavy weapon for Ukraine.

Related posts

Berlin Process Ministerial Meeting in Warsaw

EWB

Serbia wants to join EU by 2025

EWB

Poznań Summit to take place on 4 and 5 July

EWB