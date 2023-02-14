Stoltenberg: NATO ministers to discuss stepping up support for Bosnia

BRUSSELS – Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that NATO defense ministers will discuss how to step up practical support for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, and Moldova in a meeting scheduled for Wednesday., N1 reported. Addressing the media on Monday, Stoltenberg said that these three countries are three “valued NATO partners” which are facing Russian threats. “On Wednesday, allies will take decisions to further strengthen our deterrence and defence”, he stressed. He also welcomed the announcement by allies regarding the delivery of new tanks and heavy weapon for Ukraine.