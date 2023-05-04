Escobar: There will be final agreement between Belgrade and Pristina by the end of this year

WASHINGTON – “We didn’t expect the leaders to agree on the draft statute of Association of Serb Municipalities (ASM), but we wanted them to present their visions. And we got them”, said US special envoy to the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar speaking about the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue.

He is convinced that there will be a final agreement between the countries by the end of this year. According to Euronews Albania, Gabriel said that the implementation of the agreement toward normalization should start with the ASM.

“We didn’t expect the leaders to agree on the draft statute, but we wanted them to present their visions. And we got them. I hope and expect that by the end of the year, we get there,” said Escobar.

The work on creating the Association has already started, reiterated the US envoy and “we must push forward until we reach a model”. Escobar expects a meeting between chief negotiators to take place within two weeks, to rediscuss the issue.

“This process is very important and it is also important that both sides, especially Kosovo, take it seriously and move forward towards finalization,” the diplomat said.

He assessed that “little progress” was made during the Brussels meeting and that parties should bring forth a proposal that is accepted by both countries.