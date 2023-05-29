KFOR has increased its presence in the north of Kosovo

PRISTINA – This morning, the NATO-led KFOR mission has increased its presence in the four municipalities of northern Kosovo, following the latest developments in the area. “The aim of KFOR’s presence is to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo, in accordance with its mandate from the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999”, KFOR stated.

They call on all sides to refrain from actions that could inflame tensions or cause escalation.

“KFOR is ready to take all necessary actions to ensure a safe environment in a neutral and impartial manner. The KFOR Commander remains in close contact with his main interlocutors, including the representatives of the Institutions and Security Organizations in Kosovo, the Serbian Armed Forces General Staff, as well as the EU-led Rule of Law Mission (EULEX) and other representatives of the international communities”, the statement said.

KFOR urges Belgrade and Pristina to engage in the EU-led dialogue to reduce tensions and as the only way to peace and normalization.

Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić said on Monday that KFOR and EULEX representatives should have been in the north of Kosovo on Friday, in the same way as they are today. “They have to protect peace and stability and stability and protect people, today they protect usurpers from democracy and ordinary citizens”, Brnabić said.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti spoke today with the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell on the situation after the elections in four municipalities. “I emphasized that the elected mayors will provide all services to all citizens”, Kurti wrote on Twitter.