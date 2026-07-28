EU concerned over reciprocal entry bans on media representatives from Serbia and Montenegro

BRUSSELS – The European Union is concerned about reciprocal bans on journalists from Serbia and Montenegro from entering one country or another, the European Commission told Radio Free Europe, stressing that measures restricting the work of the media are not in line with the values expected of EU candidate countries.

“EU enlargement countries must act in accord with fundamental European values, including respect for democratic principles, fundamental rights, freedom of expression and freedom of the media. Progress on the EU path requires a clear commitment to these values. Therefore, measures that can limit the work of journalists are of concern. Partners in the enlargement process are expected to ensure that journalists can freely do their work, without unjustified and unfounded restrictions,” the EC said in a reply to RFE, it was reported by FoNet news agency.

The EC added that the European institutions are aware of reports of reciprocal bans on entry of journalists between Serbia and Montenegro and will continue to closely monitor developments.

A number of Montenegrin journalists were banned from entering Serbia in the past few months. The ban came after Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced reciprocal measures over the decision of the authorities in Podgorica to ban the entry of the editor-in-chief of the pro-government tabloid “Informer”, Dragan Vučićević.

Citing information from the security services, Vučić announced that Vučićević had been banned from entering Montenegro, calling Podgorica’s decision a “big mistake”.

On 23 July, Vladimir Otašević, director of RTV Podgorica, was banned from entering Serbia. In early July, entry into Serbia was first banned to journalist of TV Vijesti Petar Komnenić, and a few days later to the executive director of the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network in Montenegro Vuk Maraš.

In late May, the regulatory body for electronic media in Montenegro (AMU) decided to limit the reception and rebroadcasting of Informer TV from Serbia in the territory of Montenegro for six months, claiming that the content of this media outlet is insulting to the dignity of the Montenegrin citizens and institutions.

Several international media freedom organisations have condemned the ban on entry of Montenegrin journalists into Serbia.

The European Federation of Journalists noted that such measures pose a risk to investigative journalism, while Reporters Without Borders and the International Press Institute urged the authorities in Serbia to lift the bans. Also, the European institutions recalled that good neighbourly relations and regional cooperation remain key elements of the EU enlargement process.