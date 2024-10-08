Kosovo lifts import ban on Serbian goods at Merdare border crossing

PRISTINA – The Kosovo government has lifted its ban on the import of goods from Serbia, which had been in place for over a year due to “security concern”, KoSSev reported. The decision, for now, applies exclusively to the Merdare border crossing, where imports will undergo through inspections.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti clarified on Monday that the ban will remain in effect at other border crossings until scanning equipment for comprehensive checks is installed.

“The Interior Minister this morning instructed the customs director to shift the security measure at one of the border crossings with Serbia from restriction to increased inspection until the scanners arrive. These scanners will deployed at all border points once they arrive, but for now, Merdare will open under heightened control”, Kurti said, KoSSev reported.

This decision to partially lift the ban comes before the 10th anniversary of the Berlin Process and the upcoming CEFTA meeting. Both events are seen as a key opportunities to advance regional cooperation and resolve trade issues that have long plagued in the Western Balkans.

Germany, that has made pivotal mediation efforts to convince Pristina to lift the ban, had earlier proposed a compromise to end the stalemate.

Manuel Sarrazin, German Federal Government Special Representative for the Western Balkans said for European Western Balkans in September that Germany offered Kosovo a deal: it could be represented independently in CEFTA instead of through the UNMIK, provided it lifted the ban on Serbian imports.

German Ambassador to Kosovo, Jorn Rohde, said that this is a significant step toward unblocking CEFTA.

“I welcome the decision of the Kosovo government to open the Merdare border crossing for goods coming from Serbia. This represents an important step toward unblocking CEFTA”, he said.

Rohde emphasized that Germany supports Kosovo, all with the aim of ensuring security needs regarding this issue.

The US Embassy in Pristina has welcomed decision of Kosovo Government, emphasizing that this is a step in the right direction, increasing both regional economic integration and Kosovo integration to the EU.

“We appreciate the efforts and long-term commitment of our international partners in promoting free trade and regional integration in the Western Balkans”, Embassy stated. They added that the US Government supports initiatives that facilitate the free movement of goods, services, and people, and that promote the rule of law, including Berlin Process and CEFTA.

The President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić stated that he expects the Kosovo authorities, despite their decision to lift the ban on the import of Serbian goods through the Merdare crossing, to “do everything they can to actually prevent the free flow of goods and services”.

“This is important for the Serbian economy, but will they do everything in their power to stop it? Yes. Now Kurti will come up with something like scanners, and they’ll wait for them for 22 months, and he will keep inventing things like that”, Vučić said on 7 October.

Serbian Prime Minister, Miloš Vučević, is the only Serbian official who has welcomed this decision, “Anything that contributes to the safety and better living conditions for Serbs in KiM, and ensures a more stable supply of goods, I welcome”, Vučević adds.