Berlin Process actively complementing EU integration efforts in the region

BERLIN – Citizens of the Western Balkans recognise the advantages of regional cooperation modeled after the European Union and grounded in European standards, it was said at the panel “EU Integration and the Berlin Process” held during the Civil Society Summit in Berlin.

Panelists agreed that since its inception ten years ago, the Berlin Process has become a valuable platform for promoting regional cooperation and dialogue both within the Western Balkans and between the region and the EU.

They emphasized that the Berlin Process actively complements the EU integration efforts of the Western Balkans, and that EU enlargement to the region is a realistic prospect. The panelists stressed that it is crucial for governments in the region to stay on their reform path.

Zoran Nechev, Head of the Center for EU Integration and Senior Researcher at the Institute for Democracy Societas Civilis Skopje (IDSCS), presented recommendations formulated by civil society organizations (CSOs) in the region. These recommendations were directed both at regional governments and European institutions.

CSOs from the region advised governments to uphold and expand local ownership of the Berlin Process by actively placing topics important to the region on the Berlin Process agenda. Furthermore, governments should promote the benefits and successes of the Berlin Process to their domestic audiences and increase the visibility of regional activities.

According to the recommendations, the EU and its member states should use the Berlin Process platform for exchange and capacity building, facilitating discussions among the WB6 countries on policy developments. These discussions would help the WB6 countries integrate more deeply and sustainably into the workings of EU institutions, agencies, and programs even before formal accession.

Regional and intergovernmental organizations, such as the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC), the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA), and the WB6 Chamber Investment Forum, should develop monitoring frameworks for all action plans, supported by regional organizations.

“The monitoring processes should be evaluated through measurable indicators developed jointly by the stakeholders involved. The results should be used to identify best practices, address challenges, and guide future policy adjustments. These frameworks should involve local CSOs to gather input from national governments and ensure accurate reporting. Monitoring should occur regularly, with the results made public to increase transparency and apply pressure for better implementation,” the recommendations state.

Maida Gorčević, Montenegro’s Minister of European Affairs, remarked that this year has been highly successful in terms of European integration in the Western Balkans. In addition to Montenegro’s progress, she noted that Bosnia and Herzegovina has opened negotiations, and that Albania is set to make progress soon as well.

She highlighted that Montenegro remains the leader in the region and assessed that there is now positive competition between the Western Balkan countries, as things are moving forward after years of stagnation.

Gorčević emphasized that civil society is a vital part of the European integration process, and that Montenegro can be proud of having visible, active, and critical CSOs.

In response to a question about how the Montenegrin government would handle a proposal from a segment of the ruling coalition (the Coalition for the Future of Montenegro) regarding a law on foreign agents, Gorčević stated that the law does not have her support or that of the government.

“This government and the parliamentary majority can reach agreements and implement policies only if the coalition’s initiatives align with the agreed-upon direction. The proposal to adopt a law that would label civil society organizations as foreign agents cannot have my, or the government’s, support. The 44th Government’s political direction is defined by the coalition agreement, which rests on Euro-Atlantic and modern liberal-democratic values,” Gorčević said after the panel “EU Integration and the Berlin Process” at the Civil Society Forum.

Responding to a question about whether she had attended events of any Montenegrin NGOs that could be considered “foreign agents,” Gorčević remarked that few countries, like Montenegro, have such an active and influential civil society sector, which she sees as a particular strength.

René Troccaz, Special Envoy for the Western Balkans from France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, stated that enlargement in the region is a reality, and that the Western Balkans belong in the EU.

He pointed out that internal tensions, as a legacy of the past, are “the most crucial obstacle” to the region’s progress toward EU integration.

“We don’t want to lecture anyone, but we do want to help the region become part of the European Union because we cannot envision a future for the region that looks any different,” said Troccaz.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that the enlargement process in the region remains merit-based.

Wojciech Kowalski, Adviser on Western Balkan Strategy at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR), said that the Berlin Process is grounded in the EU acquis.

“By integrating in specific areas within the framework of the Berlin Process, countries of the region are actually adopting the acquis. This also propels the enlargement process forward,” Kowalski noted.

He explained that the Common Regional Market is a way for the region’s countries to make progress on the economic criteria for EU membership, thus achieving economic growth and attracting foreign investments.