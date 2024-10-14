fbpx
14. 10. 2024.

European Western Balkans
News in brief

Kosovo to unilaterally allow free movement for ID holders of Bosnia and Herzegovina

by EWB

BERLIN – Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti announced today that the country would unilaterally allow free travel for ID holders of Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1 January 2025. Kurti announced this decision during the ongoing Berlin Process Summit in the German capital. He also noted that the Republika Srpska entity refuses the ratification of the mobility agreement for free movement with ID. Bosnia and Herzegovina remains the only country in the Western Balkans which has not ratified the agreement of Freedom of Movement with Identity Cards, which was reached in the framework of the Berlin Process. In his remarks at the Berlin Process Summit, Kurti said that he had decided to “end the wait”.

