Tena Prelec: The people in the region need to feel like a part of Europe, rather than as a “superperiphery”

SARAJEVO – The obstacles to the Western Balkans’ accession to the EU have been both internal and external. In many countries in the region, political elites and clientelism have effectively held progress hostage, says Tena Prelec, Research Associate at the University of Rijeka and Member of the Balkans in Europe Policy Advisory Group (BiEPAG). Speaking for European Western Balkans on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of BiEPAG, Prelec notes that the EU itself has also missed opportunities to capitalize on moments of potential change.

“For instance, the lack of tangible rewards from the EU has led to disappointment and, in some cases, backsliding – North Macedonia is a notable example of this trend. The swift progress in the EU path of Ukraine and Moldova illustrates that progress is possible with political will on both sides”, Tena Prelec remarks.

In her opinion, the EU has missed significant opportunities to reward the genuine enthusiasm of citizens, “such as environmental activists who have passionately stood against environmental degradation – a fight closely tied to infringements of the rule of law”.

“This aligns perfectly with EU values and the direction these countries should be taking. Rather than acknowledging and praising such efforts, EU leaders have often engaged cynically with political leaders who promote corrosive and damaging deals. A change in tone is urgently needed”, Tena Prelec underlines.

According to Prelec, “the backing of heavily problematic projects like lithium extraction in Serbia by Rio Tinto should never be supported by EU politicians”.

“Instead, the people in the region need to feel like they are part of Europe, rather than treated as a superperiphery where problems can be dumped”, she stressed.

Prelec underlines that since 2014 there has not been a significant chance for EU enlargement in the Western Balkans, though achieving membership for at least one country “would be crucial to signal momentum in the process”.

“Montenegro stands out as the most obvious candidate for this. I believe that with the right political will and commitment to necessary reforms, it can be done – but both sides must want it and truly put in the effort”, she concludes.