US congressmen cancel meeting with Ana Brnabić

BELGRADE – A planned meeting in Belgrade between Speaker of the National Assembly Ana Brnabić and members of the US House of Representatives, Republican Keith Self and Democrat Suhas Subramanyam, has been cancelled, Radio Free Europe (RFE) reports.

The US congressmen were received in Belgrade on 25 May by Nevena Jovanović, State Secretary at Serbia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry, the officials discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, global issues, the situation in the region, and the position of the Serbian community in Kosovo.

The Serbian National Assembly did not specify to the RFE the reasons for the cancellation of the meeting with Brnabić, although the meeting had previously been announced by the Speaker’s office.

The US Embassy in Serbia did not immediately respond to an inquiry regarding the reasons why the meeting did not take place.

On 24 May, the congressmen visited Sarajevo, where they reaffirmed their commitment to the Dayton Peace Agreement and the territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina. During their visit, they met with members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo.