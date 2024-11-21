Belgrade Security Conference: Growth Plan valuable tool for bringing region closer to the EU

BELGRADE – The EU Growth Plan for the Western Balkans is a valuable tool for fostering the region’s economic integration and bringing it closer to the European Union, a crucial element of the enlargement process given the significant economic gap between the region and EU member states. This was the conclusion of a panel dedicated to the Growth Plan at last night’s Belgrade Security Conference (BSC).

Panelists emphasized that economic integration must not be decoupled from the EU’s core values and the rule of law, as these are prerequisites for economic progress.

Serbia’s Minister for European Integration, Tanja Miščević, announced that the Serbian government will adopt two draft laws this week, which will serve as the foundation for drawing funds from the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans. This will be Serbia’s first move following the adoption of the Reform Agenda. Miščević also stated that Serbia would apply for pre-financing of 7% from the Growth Plan, a feature included in this instrument.

She explained that while the funds from the Growth Plan, amounting to 6 billion euros, may seem substantial, they consist of 2 billion euros in grants and 4 billion euros in loans.

“If you further analyze it, one-third of the funds will go to budgets, while two-thirds come from loans, meaning countries, including Serbia, will need to borrow for certain reforms,” Miščević elaborated.

She expressed confidence that Serbia could meet all its obligations by the end of 2026.

“We are currently at 30% compliance with EU obligations. To be considered ready, we need to reach at least 80–90%,” Miščević stated, underscoring the need for societal consensus on EU membership.

Miščević recalled that Serbia’s progress in this process also hinges on obligations stemming from the dialogue on the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina. She added that even without this issue, the rule of law would remain the most critical challenge, noting that results in this area cannot be achieved overnight.

Dritan Abazović, former Prime Minister of Montenegro and leader of the URA Movement, highlighted concerns raised in Brussels about China’s influence in Montenegro through infrastructure projects, noting that this influence arose because the EU was absent.

“We must do our homework, and the EU must step up on its end, as demonstrated by the Growth Plan, so that citizens can feel tangible benefits,” Abazović said.

He stressed the need for reciprocity in the EU accession process, pointing out that candidate countries must demonstrate a clear commitment to joining the EU, while member states must send an unequivocal message of their willingness to accept them.

According to Abazović, the ultimate goal should be full EU membership for all Western Balkan states. He cautioned that if one country in the region were to decide that EU membership is not its best option, it would harm the others.

“Perhaps Montenegro could join the EU earlier, but we won’t succeed unless all six countries join together,” Abazović said.

Milica Delević, Director for Governance, Competitiveness, and Political Affairs at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), welcomed the Growth Plan, noting that it comes at a time when interest in the EU enlargement process is being renewed.

She described the plan as an important instrument because of its logic, linking funding to reforms. However, Delević expressed skepticism about the allocated amount being sufficient, given the region’s considerable lag behind the EU. She stressed the importance of maintaining political will for enlargement.

Tullio Ambrosone, Chief of Staff to Enrico Letta, rapporteur on the future of the EU single market, remarked during the panel that economic integration does not automatically lead to political integration, which must proceed in parallel.

“Enlargement is a two-way process and can have some negative economic consequences for member states. That’s why, in our report on the future of the single market, we proposed a fund to mitigate these impacts,” Ambrozone concluded.