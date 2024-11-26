Meeting of the EU-Serbia Stabilisation and Association Parliamentary Committee postponed

STRASBOURG / BELGRADE – The meeting of the EU-Serbia Stabilisation and Association Parliamentary Committee, which was scheduled for this week in Strasbourg, has been postponed for the beginning of next year. This information was released yesterday, only hours after the agenda for the meeting on 27 and 28 November was published on the website of the European Parliament. In the announcement on the postponement, it was stated that “the Delegation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia had to cancel its participation due to circumstances related to the adoption of the budget law in Belgrade”. Yesterday, unrest took place in the Serbian parliament following the refusal of the ruling party to put the vote of no confidence in the government on the agenda. The vote was requested by the opposition after a tragedy in Novi Sad on 1 November, when a collapse of a canopy of the recently reconstructed railway station killed 15 citizens.